Help Me Unlock CommercialBeats for My Music Career

Hi, my name is Christian [known as Crossed Out online], a passionate vocalist from Fargo, ND who started my music journey at the beginning of this year. Since day one, I haven't stopped writing lyrics and recording vocals. Music is my calling, and I dream of one day becoming a recognized artist who makes a real difference with my songs.

Right now, I'm using 'Free For Profit' beats to create and release music quickly. The problem? To actually earn money from streams, sales, or placements on these tracks, I need to purchase commercial lease licenses [usually $20-$30 per beat]. Without them, I can't monetize my hard work.

Every dollar raised will go directly toward buying these leases so I can properly release and promote my music. This will let me focus on creating more, building my fanbase, and chasing that big break. I hope you can make my dream become a reality!