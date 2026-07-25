Help Me Turn My Dream Into a Degree

Hi, my name is Jamice Binion, and this fall I will be attending Alabama A&M University to pursue a major in Biology with a minor in Psychology as I work toward my dream of becoming an Occupational Therapist.

I also braid hair and have a CNA certification. I am 18 years old and a member of the Class of 2026. I never would have thought college would be so expensive, and FAFSA and financial aid both seem to think I’m rich.

I’ve always believed that education is one of the most powerful ways to change your future. I’m determined to build a career where I can make a difference in people’s lives, especially by helping others regain their independence and improve their quality of life. This journey means everything to me, and I’m committed to putting in the work to make my dreams a reality.

The only obstacle standing in my way is the financial cost of college. Even after financial aid, I still don’t have the money needed to cover everything required to attend. I’m doing my part by applying for scholarships, working, and taking advantage of every opportunity available, but I know I can’t do it completely on my own.

If you choose to support me, you’re not just helping me get to college—you’re investing in someone who is genuinely determined to make something of herself and use her education to help others. Every contribution, no matter the amount, brings me one step closer to achieving that goal.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Whether you donate or simply share my fundraiser, your support means more than you know.

To clarify, the $40,000 isn’t what I have to pay all at once. It’s the estimated amount I’ll be responsible for over the course of my four years in college after financial aid. While I know I can work toward covering some of those costs, it’s still a significant financial challenge. My goal is simply to lessen that burden so I can stay focused on my education and achieving my dream of becoming an Occupational Therapist.



