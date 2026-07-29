Help me treat my mom's cancer





Hi everyone,





My name is Alfred, and I'm asking for help for my mother, Rose. She is currently battling cancer, and it has been one of the most difficult experiences our family has ever faced.





Seeing my mother go through pain and treatment is heartbreaking. She has always been there for me and our family, and now I want to do everything I can to help her get the care she needs.





Unfortunately, the cost of treatment, medications, hospital visits, and other medical expenses is more than we can manage on our own. That is why I am reaching out and asking for support.





Any amount, no matter how small, will help us in this fight. If you are not able to donate, please share this fundraiser with others. Every share and every prayer means a lot to us.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any help you can give. May God bless you and your family.





Alfred