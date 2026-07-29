Help Me Touch the Sky

Ever since I was a kid, I've looked up at the sky and dreamed of being the one in the cockpit. That dream has never left me and now I'm ready to make it a reality.

I've found an aviation school that will give me the training and certifications I need to become a licensed pilot, but the costs of flight school are no joke. Tuition, flight hours, exams, and equipment add up fast and I can't do this without a little help from people who believe in me.

Every single rand/dollar you contribute brings me one step closer to the sky. Whether it's $5 or $500, it genuinely makes a difference and I am beyond grateful for any support.

If not now, when? Help me chase this dream.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart.