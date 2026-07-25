Help me to walk again

The body changed in a single day. A piece of me is gone away. The surgery saved my life & breath. But left a quiet, heavy grief. I look ahead & try to smile. But every step takes half a mile. The medical bills begin to pile. I need some help to walk a while. A prosthetic limb to stand up tall. To catch me before I slip & fall. Your kindness is my strongest light. To help me through this heavy night. Every dollar helps me mend. Thank you for being a steady friend. You give me hope to start anew. My deepest love goes out to you. God Bless you, in Jesus' Blessed Name, Amen❣️https://www.gofundme.com/u/carl-jones-1