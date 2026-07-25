Help me to Survave from HYPERTIROIDSM

Hello everyone, my name is Altaf and I’m from Indonesia. I’m currently recovering from hyperthyroidism, a condition that has greatly affected my health and my ability to work as I used to. One of the hardest challenges I’m facing is going through this recovery without family support. I’m handling things mostly on my own, both emotionally and financially. Before my illness, I worked as a nutrition consultant, tour guide, sport massage therapist, and also created NFTs and digital projects. Right now, my health limits many physical activities, but I still want to work and use my skills, especially through online consultations and remote opportunities. I’m not looking for easy solutions—I want to regain stability and stand on my own. If you would like to support me, whether by sharing my story, connecting me with opportunities, collaborating, or giving a voluntary donation, I would truly appreciate it. Every act of kindness, no matter how small, gives me hope and helps me keep going. Thank you for taking the time to read this, and I hope that when I recover, I can also help others the way I have been helped. With sincere respect and gratitude, Altaf.