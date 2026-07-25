Help Me to Stay an Active Father in My Son's life.

For the past two years, I have been fighting a difficult legal battle to protect something that means more to me than anything else...my relationship with my son.





I am not asking for special treatment. I am simply asking for the opportunity to continue being the father my son deserves. My goal is to obtain a fair parenting arrangement that allows me to be present for the everyday moments that matter most and to work toward equal parenting time.





Unfortunately, family court is expensive. Attorney fees, mediation costs, court filings, and other legal expenses have created a financial burden that is becoming difficult to manage. Every dollar raised will go directly toward these legal costs so I can continue advocating for my son's best interests.





As a hardworking father, I have done everything I can to provide for my family while honoring my responsibilities. I never imagined having to ask for help, but I also cannot give up on my son because of finances.





If you are able to contribute, no matter the amount, your generosity will help me continue this fight. If you cannot donate, simply sharing this campaign with your friends and family would mean the world to us.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for supporting a father who simply wants to remain an active, loving presence in his son's life.





With gratitude,

Michael Baca