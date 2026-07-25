Help me to start my photography business

Hi, am waitakudi isaac a passionate photographer hoping to start my own business with your help, since losing my father, Life has increasingly become difficult to provide for my family, I have skills in photography and videography. Am raising $5000 to buy photography and videography gears like camera, laptop etc to launch my photography venture. Any single donation can make a significant difference in career and rescue my poor family into poverty and also help me get medicine, food, shelter etc for my widow mother.

Help a family in need

Donate!

Thank you very much may God bless you abundantly.