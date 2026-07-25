Help me to help women in perimenopause

Like so many women in their 40s, I started experiencing changes I couldn’t explain. My body wasn’t responding the way it used to. The workouts that had always worked suddenly didn’t. The weight kept creeping on, my energy disappeared, and I felt like I was losing myself.

Everywhere I turned, I was told the same thing: “It’s just your hormones.” “You’ll have to live with it.” Or I was immediately encouraged to rely on treatments that didn’t feel right for me.

I knew there had to be another way.

So I started researching. I spent countless hours reading scientific studies, learning about strength training, nutrition, metabolism, recovery, and how women can thrive through perimenopause naturally. The more I learned, the more I realized that millions of women are desperately looking for practical guidance that actually fits this stage of life.

That’s when The Peri Body Blueprint was born.

My dream is to create affordable workout programs, meal plans, education, and a supportive community that helps women feel strong, confident, and healthy again—without shame, fad diets, or unrealistic expectations.

But right now, I’m starting from scratch.

I’m currently working with limited equipment, an aging laptop that can barely keep up, and I don’t have the business tools I need to create professional programs, videos, downloadable guides, and online coaching.

Your support will help me purchase:

A reliable laptop for creating courses, workout plans, and digital resources. Basic business equipment for filming workouts and educational videos. Software and tools needed to build my website and online programs. The essentials to launch this business the right way.

This isn’t just about buying equipment.

It’s about giving me the opportunity to build something that could genuinely improve the lives of thousands of women who feel overlooked during one of the biggest transitions of their lives.

If you’ve ever believed in someone chasing a dream that has the potential to help others, I would be incredibly grateful for your support. Whether you can donate or simply share this campaign, you’re helping bring The Peri Body Blueprint to life.

Thank you for believing in me, believing in this mission, and believing that women deserve better support during perimenopause.

Together, we can build something that changes lives.



