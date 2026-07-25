HELP ME TO GET MY AUNTY HOME FROM NURSING HOME

Hi, my name is Nicole. I have a great great aunt that’s in a nursing home. She been in there for six years. I’ve been trying to get her home for the past two right now. I’m a single mother and I’m trying to get help with the lawyer to obtain the right records and for her to come home because of facility does not want her to come home. They want to keep her for long-term care which she is no longer on a breathing machine. She’s no longer has a tube down her throat and the only uses as an oxygen machine she is know you no longer using heavy equipment and she will no longer need a 24 hour nurse Aid. I did the training for her to come home. I got my certificate now. I’m just trying to get her home. She’s ready to come home. She can’t really speak, but she cries and she nods her head and when she does speak is very low, but she’s ready to come home. I always ask her and she always shaking her head. Yes I just want my aunt home. This is my last great aunt. I have living. My grandparents are dead.