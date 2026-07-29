Help me to get back to work to support my children

My name is Chandler, and I’m a parent doing everything I can to provide for my children during one of the hardest times in our lives.





Recently, I suffered a serious hand injury that required surgery. Because of the injury and recovery time, I lost my job and eventually lost my vehicle as well. Like many hardworking parents, I was living paycheck to paycheck, and everything changed faster than I ever imagined.





I’m now trying to rebuild and get back to work so I can continue supporting my kids and moving forward. I have my Blood Pathogen and HIPAA certifications and I’m actively looking for work opportunities, but not having reliable transportation has become one of the biggest obstacles standing in my way. It’s difficult to get to interviews, job sites, or consistent work without a vehicle.





I’m creating this fundraiser to ask for help getting a reliable vehicle so I can return to work, provide stability for my children, and regain independence for my family. Every donation, no matter the amount, will go toward transportation and getting back on my feet.





If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean just as much to me and my children.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support, prayers, or encouragement you can give during this difficult season.

All praises to the Most High!