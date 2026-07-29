HELP ME TO GET A WHEELCHAIR AND MEDICAL COST

​My life changed instantly after car accident that left me with life-altering injuries. As an entrepreneur, I have always worked hard to build a future, but I am now facing overwhelming medical challenges and expenses.

​I am currently navigating a difficult road to recovery that requires ongoing care and support. I am raising funds to help cover my medical treatment, rehabilitation, and essential supplies.

​Any contribution, no matter the size, makes a significant difference in my journey toward healing. Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and prayers during this time.

MAY GOD BLESS YOU