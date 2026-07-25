Lifesaver tiny Home

Hello,

My name is Ella - and this is my story - which bring me to here - as the last hope in my life.





My life changed completely in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic left me unemployed.

After months without any income, my financial situation collapsed, and in 2021 my family was forced to sell my mother's apartment. I had no choice but to move back into my parents' home.

Instead of finding stability, I found myself trapped in an unsafe environment.

I now live with my father, whose severe mental illness has led to constant psychological abuse, threats,

and intimidation. Every day I am told to leave, threatened, and made to feel that I have no place to go.

I am living with the constant fear of becoming homeless in the next few months.

Despite my efforts to rebuild my life, I have been unable to escape this situation.

My circumstances have become so limited that I cannot find a way out on my own ~

That is why I am asking for your help.





My goal is to raise enough money to buy a small container home where I can finally live safely and independently. I am not asking for luxury—only for a modest place where I can close the door, feel secure, and begin rebuilding my life.

Every donation, no matter how small, brings me one step closer to safety and a fresh start.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any kindness you can offer!