Help me to bring Perzeus please 🙏

My name is Neyla, and this is the hardest thing I have ever had to ask for.





Over the past few years, my life changed completely. I survived domestic violence, lost many of my belongings, and found myself starting over in the United States with almost nothing. Today, I am grateful to be staying with friends while I work to rebuild my life but through every difficult chapter, one soul has never stopped loving me: Perzeus. He is my doggie, like he is family. He has been my comfort, my emotional support, and my reminder that unconditional love still exists even when life feels overwhelming. Right now, he is still in Peru because i took him there for 2 surgeries and every day we remain apart is another day I feel that a part of my heart is missing that why I am raising funds to bring Perzeus safely to the United States and to help us take the next step toward stability together. The funds will help cover transportation, veterinary requirements, travel documents, and the basic costs of rebuilding our lives. I am not asking for luxury. I am asking for the chance to reunite with my best friend and continue moving forward after one of the most difficult periods of my life.

If you can help, thank youu. If you can share this campaign, thank you. Every act of kindness matters more than you know.





From my heart, thank you for giving us hope.





With love,





Neyla & Perzeus ♥️