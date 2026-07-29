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Help Me Through the Hardest Time of My Life

Goal$100,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKelly Smith

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kenneth Smith

Help Me Through the Hardest Time of My Life

Hi everyone,


This is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to write.

Recently, my life changed in ways I never expected because of serious medical challenges that have affected not only my health, but every part of my daily life. What started as a difficult situation quickly became overwhelming emotionally, physically, and financially.

I’ve been doing everything I can to stay strong and keep pushing forward, but the reality is that medical bills, treatment costs, medications, transportation, and basic living expenses have become more than I can manage alone right now.

As someone who has always tried to handle things independently, asking for help does not come easy to me. But at this point, I truly need support while I focus on healing and getting through this difficult chapter.

The funds raised will go toward:

  1. •Medical treatment and hospital expenses.
  2. •Medications and recovery costs
  3. •Transportation to appointments.
  4. •Monthly bills and essential living expenses. •Financial stability while I recover and regain strength.


Every donation, prayer, message, and share means more than words can express. Even the smallest act of kindness helps lighten the weight of what has been an incredibly difficult journey.

Right now, my focus is on recovery, staying hopeful, and fighting to get my life back on track one day at a time.

If you’re unable to donate, simply sharing this campaign with others would help tremendously and could make a bigger difference than you realize.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking the time to read my story, support me, and stand beside me during this challenging time.

With gratitude, Kelly

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