Help Me Through My Open Heart Surgery & Recovery

Hi everyone,

I never imagined I would be writing something like this, but life has taken an unexpected turn, and I’m reaching out for help during one of the most difficult seasons of my life.

I have Marfan syndrome, a genetic connective tissue disorder that has affected my heart. After careful monitoring by my doctors, I’ve been scheduled to undergo open-heart surgery at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama. The procedure I’ll be having is called the David procedure, which is a complex surgery to repair my aortic root while preserving my own heart valve.

I have already been out of work since May 5, and because I work as a Special Education Assistant with children who have special needs, my doctors expect I will need to be out for 4 to 5 months while I recover and receive clearance to return to work.

Since my surgery will take place about two hours from home, my medical team also wants me to stay in a hotel near the hospital before and after surgery so they can monitor me and ensure I’m close by if any concerns arise. Between travel, lodging, medical expenses, monthly bills, and the loss of income during recovery, the financial burden has become overwhelming.

If you know me, you know I don’t like asking for help. I have always tried to work hard and take care of myself, and even while preparing for surgery I’ve continued doing everything I can through my esthetics business. Unfortunately, this is one of those times when I simply can’t do it alone.

Any donation, no matter the amount, will go toward:

Monthly living expenses and bills while I’m unable to work Hotel accommodations and travel to Birmingham for surgery and follow-up appointments Medical-related expenses during my recovery Everyday necessities while I heal

If you’re unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with your friends, family, or on social media would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your prayers, your encouragement, and your support. I truly appreciate every act of kindness during this journey. I’m trusting God to carry me through this surgery, and I look forward to the day I can return to doing what I love.

With love and gratitude,

Victoria



