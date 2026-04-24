A Hand Up During A Financial and Medical Crisis

At 38 years old, I never imagined I would be in a position where I needed to ask for help, but today I'm setting my pride aside and reaching out.





I work a full-time job and get paid every two weeks. Unfortunately, despite working hard and doing everything I can to stay afloat, I am finding it harder to make ends meet. Between rent and bills, transportation to and from work, caring for my pets, and repaying money I've borrowed just to make it between paydays, there is nothing left. I am now struggling to buy food for myself because every dollar has already been spoken for.





Over the last few months, things have become even more serious. Because of my financial situation, I was unable to keep my health insurance. I have heart issues and depend on a pacemaker, so losing coverage has been devastating. Without insurance, I have been forced to pay out of pocket for medications I really need, cancel cardiology and pacemaker appointments, and sometimes delay picking up prescriptions because I simply cannot afford them.





I am doing everything I can to improve my situation, but right now I need help getting through this difficult period before it becomes an even greater health crisis.





My goal is to raise $2,000, which would provide enough support to cover my essential medications, necessary medical appointments, food, and basic living expenses for approximately one month. Reaching this goal would give me the breathing room I desperately need to stabilize my finances, stay on top of my health care, and focus on moving forward instead of constantly struggling to make it to the next payday.





If you are able to donate, no amount is too small. Every contribution will go directly toward helping me afford the care, medication, and necessities I need right now. If you cannot donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean the world to me and could help it reach someone who can.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your kindness, generosity, and support during this difficult time mean more than I can express.