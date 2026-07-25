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Help Me Tell Esther's Story

Goal$15,000 CAD
Raised$12,439 CAD

Fundraiser created byAbdusselam Bezirgan

Fundraiser funds will be received by Abdusselam Bezirgan

Help Me Tell Esther's Story

Fundraiser Update

We have surpassed our fundraising target of $8,000!

We are deeply grateful to the generous and caring Canadians who have stepped forward in support of accountability and truth. Your kindness and commitment have made this possible. Any additional donations received from this point forward will be allocated toward unexpected costs for this project or directed to future patient safety and accountability investigations of Media Bezirgan.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you very much.


In December 2024, a rural Alberta family lost their two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Alita just hours after two visits to the same doctor. Three months later, her grieving father Peter tragically drowned while lighting memorial candles for her on the lake.


After hearing Esther’s heartbreaking testimony, I decided to go undercover in South Africa to investigate why the Nigerian “doctor” who sent Alita home to die had been suspended there.


I’ve visited the university he claims to have graduated from in Cape Town, then flown to the nation’s capital, Pretoria, where the South African medical board headquarters is located, all the while covertly recording my journey to obtain the truth at these institutions.


The evidence I brought back indicates fraud and misrepresentation, which raises questions as to how this “doctor” obtained a medical license in Alberta. Well, we found answers for that as well.


I am now at the editing stage of this incredibly important story, and I need additional funding. To complete this full documentary, a minimum of $8,000 is needed.


Every single dollar will go directly toward finishing the film and cover expenses associated with travel and research, and any amount above our goal will support our other investigations into medical accountability and patient safety in Canada.


This is independent journalism with no corporate, government, or special-interest funding. The only way complex stories like these get told properly is with your support.


Complex international investigations cost significant time, effort, and money. If this story matters to you — if you believe rural Alberta families deserve answers and real accountability — please consider donating today.


Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

— Mocha Bezirgan


Alternatively, visit mediabezirgan.com/donate for other payment options, or send an e-transfer to abdusselambezirgan.com.

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