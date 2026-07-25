Help me teach English to children in Georgia

I am currently teaching English at a school here in Georgia (the country), but during the summer the school closes, leaving me temporarily without work. I expected to secure remote employment during this period, but I have been unable to do so within the timeframe I planned. These funds would help me stay afloat for the one month I need until the next school year begins.





Beyond my own situation, this support allows me to continue making an impact through teaching English in Georgia. For many people in this region, learning English is a pathway toward greater opportunities, including attending maritime academies, studying abroad, and building a better future. By helping me bridge this short gap, you are also helping me continue this work with my students.