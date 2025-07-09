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Help me take the next steps to become an RN

Goal$3,930 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byNoelle Sandiford

Help me take the next steps to become an RN

Many of you know that over the past year I've been working toward my dream of becoming a Registered Nurse. Today, I'm excited to share that I've received conditional acceptance into the nursing program at Concordia University Texas in Austin, beginning next fall.

Before I can start nursing school, I must complete my prerequisite courses through Grand Canyon University. My first semester includes:

  1. 📊 Probability & Statistics – $510
  2. 🧪 Introduction to Chemistry – $415
  3. 🔬 Chemistry Lab – $225

My immediate goal is to raise $1,150 to cover these first courses so I can stay on track for nursing school.

This journey represents so much more than earning a degree. Recovery gave me a second chance at life, and now I have the opportunity to build a career centered on serving others with compassion, skill, and hope. As a CNA, I've already discovered how meaningful it is to care for people. Becoming an RN will allow me to make an even greater impact.

Going back to school as an adult while balancing work, family, and life's responsibilities is a challenge, but it's one I'm committed to seeing through. I've learned that sometimes strength isn't just found in working hard—it's also found in being willing to ask for help.

If you feel led to support me, every gift, no matter the amount, will go directly toward tuition and course expenses. If you're not able to donate, sharing this fundraiser or praying for me would mean just as much.

Thank you for believing in me and investing in this dream. I look forward to the day I can pay your generosity forward by caring for patients with the same compassion that so many of you have shown me.

"Commit your work to the Lord, and your plans will be established." — Proverbs 16:3

With gratitude,

Noelle Kiser ❤️

"The best way to predict your future is to create it."


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