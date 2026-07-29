Help Me Take the NCLEX and Start My Nursing Career

﻿﻿I recently completed nursing school after years of hard work, long clinical hours, studying, and balancing work and school. Becoming a nurse has always been my dream, and I’m finally at the finish line.





Unfortunately, I have an outstanding school balance of $5,000. Until this balance is paid, my school will not release the documents I need to take the NCLEX and become a licensed registered nurse.

I am currently working and doing everything I can to pay off this debt, including taking on extra shifts. However, the balance is more than I can manage on my own in the time needed to start my nursing career.





Any donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward paying off my school balance so I can take the NCLEX and begin working as an RN. If you’re unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support, encouragement, or prayers you can offer. Your kindness brings me one step closer to becoming the nurse I’ve worked so hard to be.



