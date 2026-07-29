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Help Me Take the Final Step Toward My Master's

Goal$15,000 NAD
Raised$0 NAD

Fundraiser created byJEROME LOSPER

Fundraiser funds will be received by JEROME LOSPER

Help Me Take the Final Step Toward My Master's


My name is Jerome Robert Losper, and I need your help.

I never imagined that one day I would have the opportunity to study abroad. Through hard work and determination, I have been admitted to North-Eastern Federal University in Yakutsk, Russia, where I will complete a Preparatory Course followed by a Master's Degree in Fundamental Informatics and Information Technologies.

This opportunity has the potential to change my life and allow me to return to Namibia with advanced knowledge and skills that can contribute to the country's technological development.

The good news is that my tuition and academic programme are covered through my scholarship.

The only obstacle standing between me and this life-changing opportunity is raising enough money to relocate and settle in Russia.

My Fundraising Goal

Target: N$15,000

This amount will help me cover the essential costs of beginning my studies safely and with dignity.

Budget

  1. Winter clothing suitable for the Russian climate – N$6,000
  2. Initial living expenses after arrival – N$4,000
  3. Essential personal items – N$2,000
  4. Local transportation – N$1,000
  5. Emergency reserve – N$2,000

Total Goal: N$15,000

How You Can Help

Every contribution, no matter how small, brings me one step closer to achieving this dream.

Whether you donate N$50, N$100, N$500, or simply share this campaign with others, your support makes a real difference.

If you are unable to contribute financially, sharing this fundraiser with your family, friends, colleagues, church, workplace, or social media network would mean just as much.

Transparency

To assure every supporter that this campaign is genuine, I am able to provide:

  1. My University Admission Letter.
  2. My Official Scholarship Award Letter (once issued by the Russian Embassy in Namibia).
  3. My Namibian Identification documents upon request.
  4. Additional supporting documentation if required.

A Personal Thank You

I am deeply grateful for every person who takes the time to read my story.

Your kindness and generosity will help remove the final financial barrier preventing me from taking up this incredible educational opportunity.

Thank you for believing in me and investing in my future.

With sincere appreciation,

Jerome Robert Losper

Namibia

Email: losperjerome00@yahoo.com

Phone: +264852809437

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