Help Me Take My Nonverbal Autistic Son to Disney!

Every parent dreams about watching their child experience something magical for the first time. For many families, a trip to Disneyland is one of those moments. The laughter, the lights, the rides, and the memories can stay with a child forever.

For my son, that opportunity has not happened yet.

My son has Level 3 Autism and is nonverbal, which means his world works differently than most children's. He experiences life through routines, sensory regulation, and very careful support from the people around him. Everyday activities that other families might take for granted—traveling, crowds, loud noises, or unexpected changes—can be overwhelming for him. Because of this, even something joyful like a theme park requires planning, patience, and a lot of preparation.

But despite the challenges, he deserves moments of wonder just like every other child.

Why This Trip Matters So Much

Back in 2024, when my son was only three years old, our family had an opportunity to go to Disneyland. After thinking carefully about what would be best for everyone involved, we made a difficult decision.

Because of the level of care and regulation my son requires, I chose to stay home with him so the rest of the family could enjoy the trip without the constant work needed to help him stay regulated in such a stimulating environment. At the time, we believed it would be better to wait until he was a little older so he could handle the experience.

We hoped that when the time was right, I would take him myself.

Through ABA Therapy and emotional regulation, he has made amazing progress.

The Attempt That Didn't Work

In September of 2025, I finally tried to make that happen.

I planned a trip and brought my son to Disneyland so he could experience it for the first time. Unfortunately, things didn’t go the way we hoped. Shortly after arriving, he developed pink eye, and the trip had to be cut short almost immediately. He never made it to the Park.

Anyone who has planned a vacation knows how disappointing that can be, but in this case it felt especially difficult because we had waited so long for the chance.

The hotel was kind enough to provide a partial refund, but the opportunity was lost. To this day, my son still hasn’t had the chance to experience Disneyland.

Why I’m Asking for Help

Raising a child with Level 3 autism comes with many unexpected costs. Therapies, specialized care, medical appointments, and daily support can quickly stretch a family's finances.

Because of those realities, planning another trip to Disneyland has become financially difficult for me to do on my own.

But I still want to give my son that experience.

My hope is to take him during the last week of July 2026.

With the right preparation, and the patience to move at his pace, I truly believe this trip could be something special for him.

What the Funds Will Be Used For

Any funds raised through this campaign will go directly toward making this trip possible. That includes:

• Park tickets for Disneyland

• Hotel accommodations near the park

• Travel expenses

• Food and basic necessities during the trip

Trips like this require flexibility. Sometimes that means stepping away from crowds, taking breaks, or returning to the hotel when things become overwhelming. Staying nearby and having the ability to move at his pace will make all the difference.

Why Disneyland

For many children, Disneyland is just a fun vacation.

For a child with autism, it can be something much deeper.

Disneyland has made meaningful efforts to accommodate guests with sensory and developmental differences. They offer systems that allow families with disabilities to experience rides in a more manageable way, reducing long waits and overwhelming environments.

More importantly, the environment itself can be magical. Bright colors, music, characters, and immersive worlds can create moments of joy that are difficult to describe.

Even though my son is nonverbal, he communicates through expressions, reactions, and the quiet moments where you can see that something truly connects with him.

Those are the moments I want to give him.

A Memory That Will Last Forever

Every parent wants to give their child experiences that bring joy and wonder. For families raising children with significant disabilities, those moments sometimes require a little extra help.

If you are able to contribute, no matter the amount, it would mean more than you know.

And if you cannot donate, simply sharing this campaign with others can make a huge difference.

My goal is simple:

To give my son the chance to experience something magical that he has missed twice already.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for supporting a child who deserves a moment of magic.