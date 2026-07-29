GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Me Take My Nonverbal Autistic Son to Disney!

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$1,460 USD

Fundraiser created bySterling Smith

Fundraiser funds will be received by Sterling Smith

Help Me Take My Nonverbal Autistic Son to Disney!

Every parent dreams about watching their child experience something magical for the first time. For many families, a trip to Disneyland is one of those moments. The laughter, the lights, the rides, and the memories can stay with a child forever.

For my son, that opportunity has not happened yet.

My son has Level 3 Autism and is nonverbal, which means his world works differently than most children's. He experiences life through routines, sensory regulation, and very careful support from the people around him. Everyday activities that other families might take for granted—traveling, crowds, loud noises, or unexpected changes—can be overwhelming for him. Because of this, even something joyful like a theme park requires planning, patience, and a lot of preparation.

But despite the challenges, he deserves moments of wonder just like every other child.

Why This Trip Matters So Much

Back in 2024, when my son was only three years old, our family had an opportunity to go to Disneyland. After thinking carefully about what would be best for everyone involved, we made a difficult decision.

Because of the level of care and regulation my son requires, I chose to stay home with him so the rest of the family could enjoy the trip without the constant work needed to help him stay regulated in such a stimulating environment. At the time, we believed it would be better to wait until he was a little older so he could handle the experience.

We hoped that when the time was right, I would take him myself.

Through ABA Therapy and emotional regulation, he has made amazing progress.

The Attempt That Didn't Work

In September of 2025, I finally tried to make that happen.

I planned a trip and brought my son to Disneyland so he could experience it for the first time. Unfortunately, things didn’t go the way we hoped. Shortly after arriving, he developed pink eye, and the trip had to be cut short almost immediately. He never made it to the Park.

Anyone who has planned a vacation knows how disappointing that can be, but in this case it felt especially difficult because we had waited so long for the chance.

The hotel was kind enough to provide a partial refund, but the opportunity was lost. To this day, my son still hasn’t had the chance to experience Disneyland.

Why I’m Asking for Help

Raising a child with Level 3 autism comes with many unexpected costs. Therapies, specialized care, medical appointments, and daily support can quickly stretch a family's finances.

Because of those realities, planning another trip to Disneyland has become financially difficult for me to do on my own.

But I still want to give my son that experience.

My hope is to take him during the last week of July 2026.

With the right preparation, and the patience to move at his pace, I truly believe this trip could be something special for him.

What the Funds Will Be Used For

Any funds raised through this campaign will go directly toward making this trip possible. That includes:

Park tickets for Disneyland

Hotel accommodations near the park

Travel expenses

Food and basic necessities during the trip

Trips like this require flexibility. Sometimes that means stepping away from crowds, taking breaks, or returning to the hotel when things become overwhelming. Staying nearby and having the ability to move at his pace will make all the difference.

Why Disneyland

For many children, Disneyland is just a fun vacation.

For a child with autism, it can be something much deeper.

Disneyland has made meaningful efforts to accommodate guests with sensory and developmental differences. They offer systems that allow families with disabilities to experience rides in a more manageable way, reducing long waits and overwhelming environments.

More importantly, the environment itself can be magical. Bright colors, music, characters, and immersive worlds can create moments of joy that are difficult to describe.

Even though my son is nonverbal, he communicates through expressions, reactions, and the quiet moments where you can see that something truly connects with him.

Those are the moments I want to give him.

A Memory That Will Last Forever

Every parent wants to give their child experiences that bring joy and wonder. For families raising children with significant disabilities, those moments sometimes require a little extra help.

If you are able to contribute, no matter the amount, it would mean more than you know.

And if you cannot donate, simply sharing this campaign with others can make a huge difference.

My goal is simple:

To give my son the chance to experience something magical that he has missed twice already.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for supporting a child who deserves a moment of magic.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $490 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $245 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $3,550 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve