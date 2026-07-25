Help me take care of my mom

My mom just turned 80 yrs young and is now on oxygen having difficulty getting around. She lives by herself and has no other relative nearby. I live in Tennessee and My sister just moved over seas so that just leaves me which im willing to give up my life here to go be near my mom. I would love nothing more then to be able to spend these last years with mom making new memories. Unfortunately it's very expensive to move, secure employment and a residence and money is just something I have none of so I was asking that if you feel this is a just and warming cause to find it in your heart to help me raise the funds needed to relocate to Florida sobmom is not by herself struggling anymore.