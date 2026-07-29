Hantavirus is spreading. Trump just did something. Three banks collapsed. There's a new war somewhere. The AI took your job.

Nothing is happening.

I need €10,000 to cope with the absolute vacuum of events currently occurring on this planet.

There is no crisis. There is no emergency.

Your donation will go toward:

$10 — hantavirus "precautions" for something that isn't happening $50 — doomscrolling electricity bill $200 — therapy for witnessing nothing $1,000 — bunker (decorative)

Well. Would you look at the time.

It's Nothing O'Clock. Again.

Nothing happened and that's Alright!

🔁 Share if nothing affected you personally. Donate if it did. Either way, nothing will change.

Goal: €0 raised of €10,000 — because nothing ever happens.



















