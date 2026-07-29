Help me survive severe stomach illness and support





My name is Ntakiyimana Emmanuel, and I have been suffering from a severe stomach illness for over 1.5 years. The pain has become unbearable, and it affects my breathing, making it very difficult to live a normal life or work.





Because of this condition, I am no longer able to support myself or my family. I have two children who are currently not attending school due to our financial situation. We are struggling to even afford basic food, and I cannot afford the medical treatment I desperately need.





I have tried different treatments, but my condition has not improved. Every day is a struggle with constant pain, weakness, and fear for the future of my children.





I am humbly asking for your support to help me:





Get proper medical diagnosis and treatment





Buy necessary medications





Provide food and basic needs for my children





Any amount you can give will make a difference in saving my life and helping my children have a future.





Thank you for your kindness and support.



















