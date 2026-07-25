Help Me Survive Dealing With Chronic Illness

In August 2024, I got COVID and it gave me chronic conditions that have disabled me and changed my life forever. I've been diagnosed with NDPH, POTS, Post-Viral Encephalopathy, MCAS, Chronic Heart Dysfunction, Dysautonomia, and many other conditions. Before I got sick, I was perfectly healthy, working in a power plant with a degree in mechatronics. I had my own house and car, and I was very successful.





Now I have nothing. I went homeless because of my illness, and I've finally gotten into Section 8 housing where my rent is low. But I still cannot work due to my health.





I'm raising money to help cover my basic expenses while I navigate life with these chronic conditions. Your support would mean so much to me as I work to stabilize my situation. I have sought out many treatments and ways to fix my situation. Unfortunately there is no cure for my illnesses. I have also applied for benefits such as disability unfortunately these things do not happen overnight. So I am asking for help from anyone so generous enough to help. I appreciate all of the help and donations. It means the world to me.