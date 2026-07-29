Help Me Survive After Devastating Vaccine Injury

My name is Amy, and I’m reaching out with a humble and heavy heart.

In 2021, I received the COVID vaccine and suffered a severe adverse reaction. What began as strange symptoms rapidly progressed into a multi-systemic illness. By 2024, I was fully disabled with over 15 chronic diagnoses. I lost my career as a high school counselor, my housing, my financial stability, my family, and the entire life I once knew.

I went from being a healthy, active mom and dedicated counselor to fighting for survival every single day.

I currently receive no government benefits, and a very limited disability income. I am struggling daily to afford food, basic hygiene items, and safe housing. I do not have the funds for necessary medical treatments or supportive care that could help ease my suffering.

I am not asking for luxury — only the ability to live with basic human dignity. Every donation, no matter how small, will go directly toward food, rent, medications, and basic survival needs so I can focus on healing instead of wondering where my next meal will come from.

My faith has been tested like never before, but I still believe God can provide through the kindness of His people. Your support would mean more than I can express — it would give me real hope that I don’t have to walk through this storm completely alone.

If you feel led to help, even $5 or $10 makes a difference. I am deeply grateful for every single person who chooses to stand with me during this incredibly difficult season.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart.