Save my family and the family of my deceased broth

My name is Nawaf, and I am reaching out with hope during one of the most difficult periods of my life.

My wife, our three children, and I were able to leave Gaza during the war and are now living in Türkiye And there is no house to shelter us, we lost everything in the war and we move every few months because we can't pay the rent, even the children suffer from that. How much I wish you had a house.

. We are grateful to be safe, but rebuilding our lives has been extremely difficult.

, but I am currently unemployed and have not been able to find stable work. One of the biggest challenges I face is that I do not speak Turkish well, which makes finding employment much harder.

My responsibility extends beyond my own household. My elderly mother remained in Gaza, together with my late brother's widow and their five children. Since my brother passed away, I have tried to support them as much as I can while also caring for my own wife and three children in Türkiye.

I am not looking to depend on donations forever. I am actively searching for work and want to support my family through honest employment. Until I am able to secure a stable income, however, we are struggling to cover basic necessities such as food, rent, children's needs, and essential living expenses.

Your support, no matter the amount, will help my family in Türkiye and allow me to continue assisting my mother and my late brother's family in Gaza with their basic needs.

If you are unable to donate, sharing my campaign with others would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your kindness, compassion, and generosity give my family hope during this difficult chapter of our lives.