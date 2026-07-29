Help Me Support My family

💔 Wrongfully Charged, Fighting for My Family – Please Help 💔

URGENT Financial Support Needed

My name is Tionya, and I am a 24 year old mother, who is being falsely prosecuted.

Here’s what you need to know: Since May 5th 2025

I have been fighting for justice I have been on electronic monitoring since that date and was just removed from it on April 30th 2026 nothing new has happened or moved forward, I have been awaiting trial for over a year. How am I supposed to make a living to take care of me and my children? We're soon going to be facing homelessness my savings account is gone

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1. My Children Remain Safely in My Care

If there were any real concern for my children’s safety, they would not be with me. Yet, they have remained in my custody throughout this entire ordeal—proving there is no imminent risk or threat.

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2. Investigations Already Cleared Me

Both Children & Youth Services (CYS) and the Child Advocacy Center (CAC) concluded the allegations were unfounded. These are trusted professionals who specialize in child protection, and their evaluations found no evidence of abuse.

3. Alleged Victim’s History of False Claims

My child has documented mental health and behavioral struggles, including auditory hallucinations, and a known pattern of making false accusations. His credibility has been repeatedly questioned—even by those close to him.

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4. I’ve Lost My Livelihood

5. The Prosecution is Ignoring the Facts

Despite all of the evidence in my favor, the prosecution is pushing forward—subpoenaing my child to the stand and forcing a case built on unstable ground, without regard for truth or justice.

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I’m Not Asking for Pity I’m Asking for a Fighting Chance

I am seeking urgent legal representation from someone who will fight for truth, present the overwhelming evidence and protect my family from injustice.

Every dollar raised will go directly toward an attorney willing to expose the truth and basic needs while I am unable to work.

Please share, donate, and stand with me. Your support could be the difference between injustice and vindication.

🙏 With gratitude and hope,

Tionya