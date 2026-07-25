I called this gay guy, "n***a", and he took it the wrong way, he said I called him a slur. I know for a fact the slur version has an ER at the end of it, which sounds more abrasive and offensive-like. N***a means, "person, friend, buddy, dude" in most general contexts. Because he got hella offended, I decided to wreck his day by saying n***a again, with some "watermelon" and "fried chicken" thrown into the mix. He hated that, and created a whole video dedicated to my big n***a comment. He then allowed his friends to comment, post pictures of my child onto his video comment thread, they were trying to find where I live and doxx me. I don't appreciate creeps taking pics of my kids, or anyone's kids, and do creepy sh*t like that.

Please help me sue this gay tweaker raver for allowing his colleagues to doxx me, all because I said n***a to him. The cost would cover attorney fees and court costs 🙂