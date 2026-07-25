Help Me Fund A Lawsuit

Well, sometimes internet drama escalates to the point where you need to sue someone for real.





A certain individual recently decided that the best use of his free time was to dox me, run impersonation accounts using my full legal name to threaten bringing a bomb onto an airplane and confess to being a pedophile, dox my family, try to get my brother fired, dox my (now ex) girlfriend, threaten to sexually assault my ex-gf, try to get my ex-gf fired, dox my ex-gf's parents, try to get my ex-gf’s father fired, and coordinate a generalized rolling defamation campaign with numerous other individuals.





I have a very good idea of who this individual may be. As a result, I am subpoenaing X for records relating to the involved accounts, and then I am going to sue the party or parties responsible.





I need your help to accomplish this.





Defamation suits require lawyers, filing fees, and all the other boring paperwork. They are very expensive. Even if you get your legal bills paid at the end, it's still an enormous amount of money to have tied up for upwards of a year.





I would greatly appreciate if you choose to help me with this endeavor.





Thanks,

Tom

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