Help Me Study Trauma Care

Hello, my name is Joshua Barasa, and I am from Kitale, Kenya.





I completed my secondary education (KCSE) and earned a C plain, and I am now working towards building a future in healthcare. My goal is to study Orthopaedic & Trauma Medicine at Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) so I can help treat accident victims and patients with bone and joint injuries in my community.





In many parts of Kenya, access to specialized trauma care is limited, and I want to be part of the solution by gaining practical medical skills that directly save lives and restore mobility.





I have been actively looking for ways to fund my education, but due to financial constraints, I am unable to raise the required tuition and basic upkeep on my own.





I am seeking support, guidance, or sponsorship from anyone willing to help me take this step. The total cost for my first year (tuition, accommodation, and learning materials) is approximately $2650.





If you are able to support, mentor, or even share my request with others, I would be truly grateful. I am committed to working hard, completing my training, and giving back to my community through healthcare service.





I am happy to provide any documents (KCSE results, identification, or admission details) for transparency.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story.