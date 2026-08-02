Help Me Study Computer Science at UMAT

I completed secondary school last year and got accepted to study computer science at UMAT, but my parents can't afford to help me continue. They've already stretched to support my secondary education, and I know how tight things are at home, there have been times I've gone to school without food because we were owing rent and utilities.





The course requires high-performance laptops and equipment, full fees for all four years, hostel accommodation, meals, and money for personal classes, exams, and other expenses. My parents' hope is to change our family's situation, and this education is my path forward.





I'm asking for help to cover these costs so I can start this course and complete my degree. Your support would mean everything to me and my family. Thank you for standing with me.