Help Me Study And Rebuild My Life

Hello,





my name is Ifeoma, and I am from Nigeria. I am raising funds to pursue my dream of building a career in cybersecurity.

I am passionate about technology and committed to learning the skills needed to become a cybersecurity professional. Unfortunately, due to financial hardship, I cannot afford the essential tools and training required to begin my journey.

The funds raised will help me purchase a reliable laptop, enroll in cybersecurity courses and certification programs, access learning resources, and cover internet and study expenses. These are critical investments that will allow me to gain practical skills and qualify for opportunities in the technology industry.

Education is my pathway to financial independence, and I am determined to work hard and make the most of every opportunity. Your support, no matter the amount, will bring me one step closer to achieving this goal.





If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing my fundraiser with others. Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and belief in my future. Every contribution makes a lasting difference.