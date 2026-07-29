Help Me Study Abroad

This fall, I have the opportunity to take a major step toward my future by continuing my education in Berlin, a dream I’ve worked toward for a long time. Returning to school isn’t just a goal for me; it’s a turning point. It represents growth, new possibilities, and the chance to build a better path forward. I’m doing everything I can to make this happen. I work full-time, save aggressively, and have even been selling my personal belongings to raise funds. Despite these efforts, the reality is that the cost of tuition, visa fees, travel, and starting over in a new country is more than I can manage alone and time is running short.





That’s why I’m asking for help. Your support isn’t just financial, it’s an investment in my future. It will directly help me access education, settle into a new environment, and fully commit to this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. With your help, I can focus on succeeding in my studies rather than worrying about whether I can afford to stay.





If you’re unable to contribute, sharing my story can make a meaningful difference. Reaching the right person at the right time could change everything. Thank you for reading, for caring, and for being part of this journey. Your support, no matter the size, has the power to help me take this life-changing step.