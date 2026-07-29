This fundraiser is to help me raise money to pay off debt and possibly have a PERMANENT residence. A small piece of land and a manufactured home. Why? Because I see people in this country donating to unjust causes, cosmetic causes etc so I said why not? How will this help me? It'll help me stress less and be able to focus on my declining health due to stress, grief and depression. I know some people will want to know more about my health without having to go through my social media before they donate. If that's you feel free to reach out.





Shay