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Help Me Stop Foreclosure and Keep My Safe Place

Goal$10,100 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byTashira Escalera Rivera

Help Me Stop Foreclosure and Keep My Safe Place

Hello, and thank you for taking a moment to read my story...


Writing this is not easy for me. I have always been someone who believes in working hard, handling my responsibilities, and doing everything I can to solve my own problems. Asking for help is something I never imagined I would have to do, but I have reached a point where I need to put my pride aside and ask for support.


I am currently facing a difficult financial hardship and am behind on my mortgage payments. My home is not just a house to me... it is my place of comfort, stability, and security. It represents years of hard work and memories, and the thought of losing it is incredibly painful.


I want to be clear that I have not given up. I have tried every option I could find and have been working with my mortgage company and their loss mitigation department to find a solution. My foreclosure process is currently on hold while they review my situation and determine what options may be available. However, I am still facing the possibility of foreclosure moving forward if I am unable to resolve the amount owed.


At this time, I need to raise $10,100 to help bring my mortgage payments current and prevent foreclosure. The amount has become overwhelming because fees and charges continue to increase. I was told they are unable to provide me with a final exact amount because the balance changes daily. They can only provide the amount due for that specific day, and after that, the amount continues to grow.


I am reaching out for help because I am fighting to keep my home. I am doing everything I can, but I cannot do this alone. Any contribution, no matter how small, would bring me closer to my goal and give me the opportunity to get back on stable ground.


If you are unable to donate, I completely understand. Sharing my fundraiser with others would mean just as much and could help me reach someone who may be able to make a difference.


Thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking the time to read my story. Thank you for your kindness, your prayers, your encouragement, and any support you are able to give. I truly appreciate every person who helps me through this challenging chapter of my life.


With gratitude,

Tashira

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