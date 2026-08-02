Help Me Stock My First Apartment

I'm 21 and just got approved for my first apartment, something I've worked toward for a while. I'm moving in with my savings, but my job has cut our hours because of the economy. I'm asking for help with the little things right now: food and bath essentials. I'll work on furniture and the bigger stuff myself. I trust that things will work out, and I'm keeping my head high while I keep pushing for a better life. Your support would mean so much to me as I take this step.