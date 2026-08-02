Help Me Stay Strong for My Family

I'm a parent of two daughters and a husband, and I've always worked hard to provide for my family. I started working at 14, and despite living with diabetes since I was 11, I managed to keep going. When I turned 38, my health took a turn and I was put on dialysis. Even then, I continued working full time while waiting for a kidney for eight years.





After all that time, I finally received my transplant. But the road ahead is steep. Transplant medications are expensive, and I'm facing costs I hadn't anticipated, things like regular monitoring, lab work, and the medications themselves that I'll need to take for life to keep my new kidney healthy.





I want to keep doing what I've always done: show up for my family and keep working. But right now, I need help covering these medical costs so I can focus on my recovery and stay strong for the people I love.





Your support would mean so much to us.