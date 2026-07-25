Help Me Stay in University and Achieve My Dream

My name is Veronika, and I am currently a university student working hard to build a better future through education. Studying at university has always been one of my biggest goals because I believe it is the key to creating new opportunities and achieving my dreams.

Unfortunately, paying for my education has become a significant financial challenge. Tuition fees and other essential study expenses are more than I can comfortably afford, and I don't want financial difficulties to prevent me from completing my degree.

I am asking for your support to help me continue my university education. Every donation, no matter how small, will go directly toward tuition, textbooks, learning materials, and other academic expenses that will allow me to stay focused on my studies.

Your kindness is more than financial support—it is an investment in my future and a chance to help someone who is determined to work hard and make the most of every opportunity.

If you are unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with others would also mean the world to me.

Thank you for believing in me and for being part of my journey. Your support brings me one step closer to earning my degree and building the future I have worked so hard for.



