HELP ME STAY IN UNIVERSITY

I never thought I’d have to ask for help, but I’ve reached a point where I simply have no other choice.

I got accepted into the university I’d dreamed of attending and worked so hard to get into, but my family just doesn’t have the financial means to pay the tuition.

My father has dealt with serious heart complications and has undergone two major heart surgeries, which has put a huge financial strain on our family and made it impossible for us to afford my education.

Without enough money to cover my tuition, I’ll be forced to drop out and lose the opportunity I’ve worked toward for years.

Every donation, whether it’s $5 or $50, brings me one step closer to staying in school and continuing my education. If you’re not able to donate, simply sharing my fundraiser with your friends or family would mean just as much.

Thank you so much for taking the time to read my story. Your kindness and support could truly change my future.



