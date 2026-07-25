Help Me Stay in School While Fighting Pulmonary Hy

I'm currently attending Strayer University to earn my degree in Business Administration. After being diagnosed with severe pulmonary hypertension, I became unable to work. While I'm fighting to get approved for disability benefits, I chose to go back to school instead of giving up, so I can build a better future.





Right now, it's been very difficult to afford everyday living expenses. Any support, no matter the amount, will help me stay focused on my education and continue moving forward. Thank you for your kindness, prayers, and support.