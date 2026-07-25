Help Me Stay in School: Support My Education, Acco

Hello,

My name is Jennifer Moses, and I am a student at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN). I am reaching out with hope and humility to ask for your support during a difficult time in my educational journey.

Growing up, I have always believed that education is the key to changing my life. My dream is to graduate, build a successful career, and one day be in a position to help others who face challenges similar to mine.

Unfortunately, financial hardship has made it increasingly difficult to continue my studies. I need support to pay my school fees, secure safe accommodation close to campus, and cover essential academic expenses.

In addition to these financial challenges, I also live with asthma, which means I need to be mindful of my health while balancing my studies. Managing my condition alongside the cost of education has become overwhelming, and I have reached a point where I cannot do it alone.

I am raising ₦700,000, which will help cover:

🎓 School fees

🏠 Safe accommodation near the university

📚 Essential academic materials and educational expenses

💙 Basic medical needs related to managing my asthma

I am committed to my education and to building a better future. Alongside my studies, I work on my writing and hope to build a career as an author, but at this stage it is not enough to meet these urgent expenses.

Every donation, no matter how small, brings me one step closer to staying in school and continuing my education. If you are unable to donate, I would be deeply grateful if you could share my campaign with others.

Your kindness, generosity, and encouragement mean more to me than words can express. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for believing in my future.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Jennifer Moses