Help Me Stay in School During My Legal Battle

Aquí tienes la traducción al inglés con un tono natural y apropiado para una campaña de recaudación:

🌟 Help Me Continue My Education and Cover Basic Living Expenses While My Wrongful Dismissal Case Is Resolved

👋 Hi, I'm Carlos, a 23-year-old Computer Science student.

📅 I was wrongfully dismissed from my job on March 6, 2025, due to a misunderstanding. Since then, I haven't been able to find new employment.

💔 My savings have run out, and my legal case could take years to resolve.

💸 I'm asking for your support to help cover my essential expenses, including rent, food, transportation, tuition, and healthcare.

🙏 Every contribution, no matter the amount, makes a difference. If you're unable to donate, sharing my story would mean the world to me.

📚 My dream is to finish my degree and return to work stronger than ever. Thank you for your kindness and support.