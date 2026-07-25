GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Me Stay in School During a Family Crisis

Goal₦880,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created byZino Godfrey

Fundraiser funds will be received by Blessing Ahweyuvu

Help Me Stay in School During a Family Crisis

For years, our home was a place of fear instead of safety. The man who was supposed to protect us became the source of our deepest pain. We lived with abuse in silence because we had nowhere to turn. We were children, and every attempt to seek help was ignored or dismissed. We learned to survive one day at a time, hoping someone would notice what was happening behind closed doors.

The trauma our family endured has left permanent scars. We lost our sister, and the grief of losing her is something we carry every day. No words can truly describe the heartbreak of watching a child suffer when she should have been protected.

After our father’s death, we were left not only with overwhelming emotional pain but also with the struggle of surviving without financial support. We are now trying to rebuild our lives, continue our education, and access the counseling and basic necessities we need to move forward.

We are sharing our story not for sympathy, but in the hope that we can find the support needed to begin healing. Every act of kindness, whether through a donation or by sharing our story, gives us hope for a future that is no longer defined by fear.


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,300 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $340 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,875 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

Mission
Help Return Autumn to Life Changing Camp!
Raised: $710 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Help Return Autumn to Life Changing Camp!

Hi! My name is Autumn, and I’m 15 years old. My mom is helping organize this fundraiser on my behalf so I can attend camp this summer. I’m so exc...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve