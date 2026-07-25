Help Me Stay in School During a Family Crisis

For years, our home was a place of fear instead of safety. The man who was supposed to protect us became the source of our deepest pain. We lived with abuse in silence because we had nowhere to turn. We were children, and every attempt to seek help was ignored or dismissed. We learned to survive one day at a time, hoping someone would notice what was happening behind closed doors.

The trauma our family endured has left permanent scars. We lost our sister, and the grief of losing her is something we carry every day. No words can truly describe the heartbreak of watching a child suffer when she should have been protected.

After our father’s death, we were left not only with overwhelming emotional pain but also with the struggle of surviving without financial support. We are now trying to rebuild our lives, continue our education, and access the counseling and basic necessities we need to move forward.

We are sharing our story not for sympathy, but in the hope that we can find the support needed to begin healing. Every act of kindness, whether through a donation or by sharing our story, gives us hope for a future that is no longer defined by fear.



