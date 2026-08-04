Help me stay in school and take care of my family

Education is more than just attending classes, it’s the key to breaking the cycle of financial hardship and creating a better future. I am raising funds to help cover my educational expenses, including tuition, learning materials, examination fees, and other essential academic costs.

Despite working hard, coming from a poor background and staying committed to my studies, financial challenges have made it difficult to continue my education without support. Every contribution, no matter how small, will help me stay focused on my studies instead of worrying about how I will pay for the next semester.

Your generosity is not just helping one student, it is an investment in a future where I can graduate, build a successful career, support my family, and give back to my community. I promise to use every donation responsibly and continue working hard to make your kindness count.

If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with your friends and family would mean just as much. Thank you for believing in the power of education and for helping me take one step closer to achieving my dreams.



