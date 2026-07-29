Help Me Stay in School After Losing My dad

My name is Danjuma, and I am a student who is currently facing a serious financial challenge.

I recently lost my father, who was the only person responsible for paying my school fees, accommodation, and basic upkeep. His death has left a big gap in our family, both emotionally and financially.

My mother is doing her best, but she is not financially capable of taking care of me and my two siblings. As the firstborn, I feel the weight of responsibility, yet I am struggling to even continue my education.

Right now, I need help to pay my school fees, secure a hostel, and cover basic living expenses so I can stay in school and not drop out.

Education means everything to me. I believe it is my only path to a better future—not just for myself, but for my family as well. I am determined to succeed, but I cannot do this alone.

I humbly ask for your support, no matter how small. Your kindness will help me stay in school and keep hope alive during this difficult time.

If you are unable to donate, please help me by sharing this campaign with others.

Thank you for your support and may God bless you.