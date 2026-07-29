Help me stay in school after loosing my father

I am a student with a heavy heart, asking for help. I lost my father, and since then life has been very hard for me and my mother. She tries, but she cannot afford my school fees alone.

I have only 4–5 days left to pay ₦400,000, or I may be forced to leave school. This is my only chance to continue my education and build a better future.

I am not asking for much—just a chance to stay in school and not let my dreams end here. Every small help means everything to me.

Please, I truly need your support. 🙏