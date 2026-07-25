Help Me Stay in School After Financial FraudP

My name is Nasa, and I am a university student.





I am facing an unexpected financial crisis after losing money to fraud. The funds I lost were borrowed, and I now have only 29 days to repay the loan. If I cannot repay it, the financial burden could seriously affect my ability to continue my education and meet my academic responsibilities.





I am doing everything I can to resolve the situation. I have reported the incident to the relevant financial institutions and have been actively applying for remote jobs to earn the money myself. However, I am afraid I may not be able to raise the full amount before the deadline.





I am humbly asking for your support. My fundraising goal is ₦300,000, which will help me repay the loan and cover the associated costs. Any contribution, no matter how small, will make a meaningful difference. If you are unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser would also mean a great deal.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can offer.